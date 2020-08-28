Richard Albert Prevatt
Richard Albert Prevatt, 77, St. Augustine, died August 25, 2020 at Flagler Hospital. Richard was born in Palatka, son of the late Clarence and Earie Prevatt, and had resided in St. Augustine since 1980. Richard attended the University of Florida where he received an Associate's Degree of Science. After completing his degree he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and worked as a Navy Corpsman. He later worked as an expediter until retirement for David Dobbs Menu Designs where he met many friends.
A celebration of his life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday September 5, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. A visitation, beginning at 1:00 p.m., will precede the services.
Flowers are gratefully accepted or those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to S.A.F.E, P.O. Box 840215 St. Augustine, FL 32080.
In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines every attendee must wear a mask and the number of attendees may be restricted. We ask that if you are at high risk, feeling ill, or traveling from an area with a high level of infection, please do not attend the service. Those unable to attend can view the service live streamed at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/549019
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hazen Prevatt, St. Augustine; sister, Mary Frances Knoles, Shreveport, LA; stepdaughter, Suzanne Hazen Johnson(Gary); stepson, Dallas Russell Hazen Jr. (Sheila). Although he did not have children of his own he helped raise two grandchildren, Anthony Richard Padillia and Charles Tuley Smith III. In addition he had numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom he was extremely proud of.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pearl Fisher, brothers, Robert and Butch Prevatt, and a stepdaughter, Jennifer Hazen Gainey and step granddaughter, Bertha Gainey.
St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.