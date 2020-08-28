1/1
Richard Albert Prevatt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Albert Prevatt
Richard Albert Prevatt, 77, St. Augustine, died August 25, 2020 at Flagler Hospital. Richard was born in Palatka, son of the late Clarence and Earie Prevatt, and had resided in St. Augustine since 1980. Richard attended the University of Florida where he received an Associate's Degree of Science. After completing his degree he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and worked as a Navy Corpsman. He later worked as an expediter until retirement for David Dobbs Menu Designs where he met many friends.
A celebration of his life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday September 5, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. A visitation, beginning at 1:00 p.m., will precede the services.
Flowers are gratefully accepted or those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to S.A.F.E, P.O. Box 840215 St. Augustine, FL 32080.
In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines every attendee must wear a mask and the number of attendees may be restricted. We ask that if you are at high risk, feeling ill, or traveling from an area with a high level of infection, please do not attend the service. Those unable to attend can view the service live streamed at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/549019 .
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hazen Prevatt, St. Augustine; sister, Mary Frances Knoles, Shreveport, LA; stepdaughter, Suzanne Hazen Johnson(Gary); stepson, Dallas Russell Hazen Jr. (Sheila). Although he did not have children of his own he helped raise two grandchildren, Anthony Richard Padillia and Charles Tuley Smith III. In addition he had numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom he was extremely proud of.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pearl Fisher, brothers, Robert and Butch Prevatt, and a stepdaughter, Jennifer Hazen Gainey and step granddaughter, Bertha Gainey.
St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved