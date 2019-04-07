|
|
Richard C. Faggiani Jr. passed away on April 4, 2019, at the age of 95. Richard was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. Following his graduation from high school he joined the U.S. Navy where he honorably served his country as a Ship's cook during World War II. There he developed a love for cooking and eating. Richard was also a talented musician and enjoyed playing drums in an 18 piece swing band for many years. Richard owned and operated a livery service for many years. He was very proud of his fleet.
He married the love of his life Doris Kuehl Faggiani and had one daughter, Linda. He was a loving and devoted family man as well as a lifelong Catholic. His wife of 70 years Doris, his daughter Linda, and brothers, Donald and Robert preceded him in death. He is survived by his niece Diane (John) Meier and friend Jesus Roman.
Richard will be inurned alongside his wife Doris at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 7, 2019