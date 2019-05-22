|
|
Richard "Dick" Darenberg
Richard (Dick) Darenberg passed away at the Bailey Center on April 4, 2019. He was born on August 8, 1931, in Freeport, N.Y., to Carl and Catherine Darenberg. After graduating from high school, Dick enlisted in the Air Force. He completed Officer Candidate School and eventually rose to the rank of Colonel, thanks to the college education he earned in the military and hard work. Dick and Barbara Bennett, his high school sweet hart were married 67 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister. He is survived by Barbara and three children, Debra Mace (Larry), Richard Jr. (Sally), Steve (Deborah) and five grandchildren. A life long love of golf and early years in Florida, led Dick to retire in St. Augustine. He played golf regularly throughout his life. He also volunteered at the Hall of Fame as a tour guide and traveled around Florida for the Florida State Golf Association, rating golf courses with golfing buddies. An employee at Marsh Creek Country Club where Dick was a member, admired his swing and asked if he had any secrets to his success. Dick thought for a minute and said " Well, I practiced for 70 years."
A burial will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 22 to May 26, 2019