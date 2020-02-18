Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gatchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Gatchell


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Gatchell Obituary
Richard Gatchell
Richard (Dick) Joseph Gatchell, 90, peacefully passed away at home, February 12, 2020, where he spent his last days being taken care of by his devoted children and grandchildren. Dick was born in St. Augustine, Florida, on May 22, 1929. He grew up in St. Augustine and graduated from Ketterlinus High School in 1947. Dick joined the Navy in 1950 and served as an Aircraft Electrician, 1st Class, graduating first in his class at the Naval Air Technical Training Center. He was honorably discharged in 1955.
On Christmas Day, 1955, Dick married the love of his life, Carolyn McColly and together they raised four children. During his career, Dick worked for Fairchild Aircraft, Desco Marine, and Northrup Grumman Corporation. After retiring, he joined the St. Johns Sheriff's Office as a Public Service Assistant. His many interests included making shrimp nets, oil painting and in the 1970s, being a volunteer firefighter at Station 12, St. Augustine.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Mary Gatchell; his siblings, Edward, James, and Ramona; and his wife of 61 years, Carolyn.
Dick is survived by his sibling Paul; his children, Deborah Davis (Richard), Gregory Gatchell (Ronda), Ramona Zavacky (Stephen), and Cathy Gatchell; 11 grand-children; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and many cherished nephews and nieces. Dick will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be 2PM Saturday Craig Funeral Home.

logo


logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -