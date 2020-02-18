|
Richard Gatchell
Richard (Dick) Joseph Gatchell, 90, peacefully passed away at home, February 12, 2020, where he spent his last days being taken care of by his devoted children and grandchildren. Dick was born in St. Augustine, Florida, on May 22, 1929. He grew up in St. Augustine and graduated from Ketterlinus High School in 1947. Dick joined the Navy in 1950 and served as an Aircraft Electrician, 1st Class, graduating first in his class at the Naval Air Technical Training Center. He was honorably discharged in 1955.
On Christmas Day, 1955, Dick married the love of his life, Carolyn McColly and together they raised four children. During his career, Dick worked for Fairchild Aircraft, Desco Marine, and Northrup Grumman Corporation. After retiring, he joined the St. Johns Sheriff's Office as a Public Service Assistant. His many interests included making shrimp nets, oil painting and in the 1970s, being a volunteer firefighter at Station 12, St. Augustine.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Mary Gatchell; his siblings, Edward, James, and Ramona; and his wife of 61 years, Carolyn.
Dick is survived by his sibling Paul; his children, Deborah Davis (Richard), Gregory Gatchell (Ronda), Ramona Zavacky (Stephen), and Cathy Gatchell; 11 grand-children; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and many cherished nephews and nieces. Dick will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be 2PM Saturday Craig Funeral Home.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020