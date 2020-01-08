Home

Richard J. "Dick" Langston M.D.

Richard J. "Dick" Langston M.D. Obituary
Richard "Dick" J Langston, MD
Richard "Dick" J Langston, MD; age 99 passed away on January 6, at The Bailey Center for Life after a brief illness. After serving as a fighter pilot during WWII, he received his medical degree and served as a physician in St. Augustine until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife Erma, sister Gloria, and children: Billy, Julie, Joy, Jill, Becky, Laura, and Joey. No service is planned and a memorial will be held at a later date

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
