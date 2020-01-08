|
|
Richard "Dick" J Langston, MD
Richard "Dick" J Langston, MD; age 99 passed away on January 6, at The Bailey Center for Life after a brief illness. After serving as a fighter pilot during WWII, he received his medical degree and served as a physician in St. Augustine until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife Erma, sister Gloria, and children: Billy, Julie, Joy, Jill, Becky, Laura, and Joey. No service is planned and a memorial will be held at a later date
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020