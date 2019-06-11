|
|
Richard Jordan (Dick) Sherrod Jr.
Richard Jordan (Dick) Sherrod, Jr., 85, of Covington and St. Augustine, FL, passed away June 4, 2019. A member of Mason United Methodist Church, Mr. Sherrod was retired from CSX Railroad's Sales and Marketing Department. He was past president of Delta Nu Alpha Logistics and Transportation Fraternity and a member of AST&L. Mr. Sherrod enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, and golf, and was an avid car collector who once served as president of Ancient City Auto Club in St. Augustine, and also served as the Safety Officer for the St. Augustine Chapter of the Harley Owners Group. He is survived by his wife, Donna Beard Sherrod; step-son Ralph Beard; grandchildren Jack Beard, Sam Beard, Jonathan Lewis, and Ashley Lewis; nieces Sheri Burdette, Rachel Smith, Lauren Smith, Shelby Rogers, Sydney Rogers, Elisha Naylor and Eley Kate Burdette; and nephews Richard Rogers, Daniel Rogers, Aaron Rogers, Colyn Rogers, Lincoln Rogers, Britton Rogers, Nathan Burdette, Jared Burdette, Easton Burdette, David Norris, and Mason. He was preceded in death by his sisters Gwendolyn Norris and Carolyn Rogers; and a niece, Paula Naylor Visitation for Mr. Sherrod will be 5-8 PM Sunday, June 9, at Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home. Funeral Services officiated by Rev. Dan Camp will be 11 AM Monday, June 10, at Covington First United Methodist Church, with interment to follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mason, TN.
The family asks that any memorials be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, or to Mayo Clinic, 200 First St., SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 11 to June 12, 2019