Richard Louis Lods, age 82 of St. Augustine, FL passed away November 30, 2020 at Flagler Hospital. He was born in Akron, OH to Louis and Elaine (Oakley) Lods. He served in the U.S. Navy and had retired from the U.S. Coast Guard. He served as a police officer in Kodiak, Alaska. He was a great lover of animals. Memorial graveside services will be held in a National Cemetery with military honors at a later date. He is survived by two sons: Jeffrey Lods, Forestdale, Mass and Marc Lods, St. Augustine, FL. His girlfriend, Ngaire Nystrop of Graasten, Denmark and sister, Lucy Lods Spain (Bill) of Godfrey, Ontario, Canada, four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.





Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
