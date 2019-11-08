|
Richard Lee Waler
Richard Lee Waler, Sr., 86, St. Augustine, died November 6, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was born in Troy, Ohio and had resided in St. Augustine since 1982, moving here from Miami. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served during Korea. He was a service planner for Florida Power and Light, retiring from there after 30 years of service. Richard was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church.
A funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday November 13, 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Elkton. Interment will follow in St. Ambrose Cemetery.
Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 6070 Church Road, Elkton, FL 32033
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gertrude T. Waler, St. Augustine; children, Richard Lee Waler, Jr. (Sandra), William T. Waler (Nancy), Cocoa, James Alan Waler (Renee), Jacksonville, Kathleen M. Waler, John T. Waler, both of St. Augustine; 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019