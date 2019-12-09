|
Richard Owens
Richard K. Owens, 89, passed away on December 8, 2019 at the Hospice Bailey Center. Mr. Owens was born on November 23, 1930 in Sharon Hill, PA to the late Paul and Elma Owens. He Married Joyce D. Will in Wilmington, DE in 1956.
Richard had an Associate's Degree in Mechanical Design and Building Management. He retired in 1984 as Director of Supply and Custodial Services for Lower Merion School District in Ardmore, PA. He served in the Army Signal Corps during the Korean War from 1951-1953. Richard was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Delaware Consistory.
For many years Richard enjoyed camping with his wife and family throughout the United States and was constantly awed by the diverse beauty of this country. He selected beautiful St. Augustine as his retirement home and moved here in 1984.
Richard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce, 4 much loved children and 6 wonderful grandchildren. Daughters, Karen Brock(Reece) of Bradfordwoods, PA, Ann Green (Dave) of Reading, PA; sons, Kenneth R. Owens (Karen) of Downingtown, PA, David Owens(Colleen) of Nottingham, PA; grandchildren, Caleb, Steven, Peter, Katrina, Andrew and Emily.
No services are planned at Richard's request; however, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice of NE Florida Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 or at support community hospice.com. Richard's ashes will be scattered by family in a lovely natural setting of his choosing.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019