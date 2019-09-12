|
Richard Sylvester Hopper
On Monday, September 9th , 2019, Richard Sylvester Hopper, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 79. Richard was born on April 1 st , 1940 in Hallowell, ME to May and Ralph Hopper. He was married to Patricia Jean Hopper in July of 1974.
In 1975, they relocated to Palatka, Fl where he worked as a millwright for many years. He had a passion for fixing things. You name it, he could fix it. He was known and will be remembered for his witty sense of humor and the amount of love he showed for his family and loved ones.
Richard is survived by his wife Patricia of 45 years, his children, Darcy, Susan, Julie, and Ricky, his brothers, Ralph and Jack, his sisters, Elsie and Lorraine, and 10 grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 1 p.m. at his daughter Darcy's home in St. Augustine, Fl. Please call 904-808-8556 for the address details. Flowers may be sent to 709 Cross Park Drive, St. Augustine, FL 32086.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019