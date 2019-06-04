|
|
Rickey Gibson
Rickey Gene Gibson, age 66, passed peacefully in his sleep. Born and raised in St. Louis Missouri, Rick came to Florida in 1970. He graduated from Ohio State University and was a lifelong contractor. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, travel, poker and his beloved dogs.
Rick is survived by his wife of twenty-one years, Debra and their nine daughters – Shannon, Andrea, Megan, Sarah (Clint), Edna, Nola (Craig), Krystal (Adam), Valentina and Rigena (Melvin); son Wayne, twenty-nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, four sisters, and countless loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, sister, granddaughter and first wife.
A memorial will be held at Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine on Saturday, June 8th at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation and/or The .
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 4 to June 5, 2019