Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for Rickey Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rickey Gibson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rickey Gibson Obituary
Rickey Gibson
Rickey Gene Gibson, age 66, passed peacefully in his sleep. Born and raised in St. Louis Missouri, Rick came to Florida in 1970. He graduated from Ohio State University and was a lifelong contractor. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, travel, poker and his beloved dogs.
Rick is survived by his wife of twenty-one years, Debra and their nine daughters – Shannon, Andrea, Megan, Sarah (Clint), Edna, Nola (Craig), Krystal (Adam), Valentina and Rigena (Melvin); son Wayne, twenty-nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, four sisters, and countless loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, sister, granddaughter and first wife.
A memorial will be held at Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine on Saturday, June 8th at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation and/or The .
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from June 4 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now