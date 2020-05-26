Ricky Stuart Zuckerman
On May 22nd, 2020, Ricky Stuart Zuckerman, beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all, passed away in his home in St. Augustine, Florida. He was born on December 15, 1950 in Baltimore, MD to Etta and the late Michael Zuckerman. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Business/Accounting, and channeled his business acumen and penchant for negotiation into everything he did — just ask his fraternity brothers and college pals!
Rick married the love of his life, Yvonne Buell Zuckerman, on May 22nd, 1994. He was previously married to Deborah Hoffman (née Gatz), who continues to be a dear friend to the family. Rick is survived by his wife Yvonne; his daughters Sara Zuckerman Lawrence and Rachel Zuckerman; his mother Etta Zuckerman; his siblings, Steve, Gary, Shelley, and Jerry; his grandchildren, Tilia Lawrence and Clay Lawrence; and his four-legged best friend, Carlos the dog. He is also survived by his loving extended family: his brother Steve Zuckerman and his wife Anita and their three children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; his brother Gary Zuckerman and his wife Jan, and their two children and grandchildren; his sister Shelley and her three children and grand-daughter; and his brother Jerry, his wife Karen, and their three children.
Ricky enjoyed beating others in cards, practicing his golf swing with friends on the green, cooking for his family, gardening and tending to plants, and watching sports — specifically the Baltimore Orioles (their biggest fan!) and the University of Maryland Terps, especially men's basketball. He loved to laugh and make others laugh, and will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. There simply isn't enough time to list all of the things Ricky loved, but above all, he loved to be with family.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held in Baltimore, Ricky's place of birth and long-time home, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association in his name.
St Johns Family Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.