Good News Presbyterian Church
1357 Wildwood Dr
St Augustine, FL 32086
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Good News Church
1357 Wildwood Drive
St. Augustine, FL
Rita Jane Spong


1948 - 2020
Rita Jane Spong Obituary
Rita Jane Spong
Rita Jane Spong passed away peacefully on 5 January 2020, after complications to pneumonia. She was born in East Northport, New York on July 31, 1948. She lived the majority of her life in St. Augustine to be closer to her family. She will always be remembered for her love and kindness, devoting herself to the needs of others. Her faith, family, and friendships defined her and the love she gave will be treasured forever. She loved being an aunt, devoting her your time to Good News, traveling, cooking, and playing cards. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Good News Church, https://www.goodnewsloves.com/give-1. Rita is survived by her brother David Spong; Nephews, Barry, Erik, and Jared Spong; Nieces, Heather Brannen and Robin Risner; and many great nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Good News Church, 1357 Wildwood Drive, St. Augustine, FL 32086 with a reception to follow.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
