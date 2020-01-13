Home

Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:30 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Rita D. Kreuter, 89, passed away in St. Augustine on December 11, 2020.
She was a member of San Sebastián Catholic Church since 1978 and was a housekeeper at the rectory for 30 years. Rita was a seamstress all her life and enjoyed sewing and doing alterations for many people as well as crafts for San Sebastian Catholic Church's annual bazaar.
She was preceded in death by dad, Herbert Kreuter.
Rita is survived by her three children: Karl of Smithfield, RI., Kathy Ray of St. Augustine and Chris Stanley of Galax, VA., her eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
There will be a memorial service at 1:30 pm on January 24, 2020 at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
