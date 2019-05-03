Home

Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St Anastasia Catholic Church
Rita M. McAllister Obituary
Rita M. McAllister (80) passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 in St Augustine, FL. Rita was born in Pittsburgh, PA. She was a secretary in the health insurance industry in Pittsburgh and, after moving to FL, worked for the Diocese of St Augustine.
Rita is survived by her husband of 50 years Donald, her two sons, Scott and Paul, brother Edward, sister Terry, and five grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 9AM Monday, May 6th at St Anastasia Catholic Church.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 3 to May 31, 2019
