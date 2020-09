Robert A. "Bobby" MasonRobert A. Mason, age 70 of St. Augustine, FL passed away September 19, 2020 at Flagler Hospital. He was born in New York, NY. He had work in food service for the School District. He was the son of the late Robert L. MasonHe is survived by his mother, Isabelle Mason, sister: Robin Retzlaff and brother: Donald Mason.Due to Covid-19 epidemic no services are planned.