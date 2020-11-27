Robert Bergbom
Robert Stanley Bergbom passed away on November 21, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois and grew up in Barrington, Illinois and Fullerton, California. He was recruited to Georgia Southern College (now University) on a basketball scholarship, graduating in 1970 with a B.S. in Business Administration. His 35 year career in management with Pier I Imports began in Atlanta, and culminated in St. Augustine, where he opened the Cobblestone Village store in 2003. The relocation to St. Augustine brought his wife, Melinda, back to her hometown, and fulfilled his life-long dream of living by the water. His years with Pier I were not enough for him, so he signed on for another 6 years with his friends at ABC Fine Wine and Spirits.
He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Melinda (Meade), his brother, Jack (Janice) Bergbom of Anna Maria, Florida, sisters Ruth (Clisby) Jarrard, of Carmel, Indiana, and Doris (Bill) Knapik, of Barrington, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews and their families. He loved and was much loved by his large family and his many friends. Rob also loved to travel, go to concerts and live music venues, the annual trip to Colorado with the Georgia Southern ski team, and drinking a cold Heineken. He had season tickets to all three sports teams in Atlanta, which led to a busy social schedule. When he moved to Florida, he traded his long-time allegiance from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Florida Gators, much to the pleasure of his brother-in-law, Mike Meade.
No memorial service is planned due to the Covid-19 crisis. Rob wanted to help families dealing with pediatric cancer. Donations in his name may be made to the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund on its website (tcjayfund.org
) or by mail at P. O. Box 50798, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.