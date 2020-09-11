Robert Bly Moore

Robert Bly (Bob) Moore, 92, of St. Augustine Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully September 6, 2020. Robert was born September 21, 1927 to Lawrence and Marjean Moore of Latrobe, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Latrobe High School, Allegheny College and Cornell University.

Robert then joined the United States Army, serving in the Korean War as a forward observer in the 780th Field Artillery Battalion where he earned the Bronze Star. After his service he moved to Baltimore where he met and married his wife of 63 years, Marianne Jacobs. Bob and Marianne moved several times, finally settling in Dover, Ohio where they owned a restaurant and raised their three daughters.

Retiring from the restaurant business, Bob and Marianne moved to St. Augustine Beach, Florida in 1983, where they have lived since. Bob had a second career as a tax preparer for H&R Block. An avid golfer who was on the high school golf team with Arnold Palmer, he was a member of the St Johns County Men's Golf Association for 25 years, serving as the secretary for many of them until he finally retired from the game at 89.

Robert is survived by his wife, Marianne; three daughters Marianne Jay (Robert) Frimmel of Carrboro, NC, Mary Marjean (Paul) McKinnon of South Daytona, FL and Juliana Bly Brooks of St. Augustine Beach; sister Marjean Smith of Hendersonville, NC; grandchildren Stephen Frimmel, John Frimmel, Alison Frimmel, James (Heather) Brooks and Robert Brooks. He is predeceased by his parents and brother Lawrence Moore, Jr.

A private service will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery on September 28, 2020.



