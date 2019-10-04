|
Robert Bruce "Magoo" Wright
Robert Bruce "Magoo" Wright, Jr., age 56, of St. Augustine, passed away on October 2, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. A native and lifetime resident of St. Augustine, Bruce was a 1981 graduate of St. Augustine High School, where he played football for the Yellow Jackets. A talented musician, he formed his own band, "The Plowboys," and played in many local venues throughout the years. Bruce also coached youth football with Pop Warner, P.A.L. and at Beacon of Hope Christian School. He worked at San Lorenzo Cemetery for 38 years, many of those years as Grounds Director, and most recently as Operations Manager of the cemetery. He also owned and operated St. Augustine Monument Company for many years. Bruce was well known and loved by the community. Known as "Magoo" to many, he truly never met a stranger. He could be seen frequently leaning against his truck enjoying a long conversation with friends and strangers. He loved and respected the Catholic faith and was a member of Lighthouse Church of God. More than anything Bruce loved his family! He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and a wise man with a huge heart. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, and his brother, Richard Johnson. He is survived by a daughter, Brittany Tipton of St. Augustine; sons, Ryan Wright, and his wife, Danielle, Phillip Wright, and his wife, Julie, and Robert Wright, and his fiancé, Caity Ginn, all of St. Augustine; his parents, Bruce and Glenda Wright of St. Augustine; his mother, Jane Johnson, and her husband, Orville, of Livingston, TN; sisters, Barbara Butler, and her husband, Richard, of Dixon, TN, and Tracey Wright of St. Augustine; brothers, Kirk Kirkland of Macclenny, FL, Robbie Kirkland, and his wife, Angela, of Macclenny, and Thomas Johnson, and his wife, Tabitha, of Livingston, TN, and grandchildren, Mikey, Austin, Cody, Landon, Parker, Payton, and one grandson on the way.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Lighthouse Church of God, with Bishop LaVoy Newton officiating. A visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday October 7, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. A committal service and interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at San Lorenzo Cemetery.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019