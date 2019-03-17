Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Robert C. "Jake" Bowditch Obituary
Robert C. "Jake" Bowditch, 74, St. Augustine, passed away March 13, 2019, at the Bailey Center for Caring. He was born in Winthrop, Mass. and had resided in St. Augustine since 2001, moving here from the Boston Area. Jake was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served three tours in Vietnam and was honorably discharged after 10 years of service. He then began a career as a fire systems inspector until his retirement. He was past commander of the American Legion Post 146 in Winthrop former president of the IBEW, a member of the Marine Cryptologic Association, the Marine Corps League, and St. Anastasia Catholic Church.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. A visitation, beginning at 4 p.m., will precede the services. Interment with military honors will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Jacksonville National Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Bowditch, St. Augustine; son, Paul Flegle (Erin), Longmont, Colo.; sisters in law Kathleen Cowperthwaite (Ken), Shirley Whittier, all of St. Augustine, Elinor Whittier, Naples; brothers in laws, Stephen Whittier (Claire), Palm Coast, Paul Whittier (Susanne), St. Augustine; two grandchildren, Kinlyn and Nylee Flegle; and cousin, Billy O'Neill, Hull, Mass. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 17, 2019
