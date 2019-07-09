|
Rev. Mr. Robert C. Lucian
Rev. Mr. Robert C. Lucian, 89, passed away on July 5th at the Bailey Center at Flagler Hospital. His loving family was with him when he went home to the Lord.
Bob was born in Waterbury, CT, on March 27, 1930, to the late William and Rosalie (Sacco) Lucian and grew up surrounded by his many Italian aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his older brother PFC William (Bill) Lucian, who died during WWII when Bob was 14 years old; and his and Joan's first child, Francis William.
Bob graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury, CT, in 1948. He attended the School of Broadcasting in Hartford, CT, and worked as a radio announcer for several years. On a last-minute trip with friends to Cape Cod over the July 4th weekend in 1958, Bob met Joan Beauchemin from Rhode Island. Bob and Joan were married on June 13, 1959, and raised their four children in Connecticut and Rhode Island. He retired as a Senior Energy Consultant from Northeast Utilities (formerly Connecticut Light & Power) after 33 years. Bob was a member of the first Diaconate class in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport, CT, and was ordained a permanent deacon in February of 1978. After his ordination, Bob earned a Masters in Spiritual Counseling from Mount St. Joseph College in Hartford, CT. He served at several parishes, including St. Joseph's in Brookfield, CT and St. Francis of Assisi in Wakefield, RI. Bob and Joan moved to St. Augustine, FL, in 1993, where Bob served as St. Anastasia parish's first deacon.
Throughout his life, Bob ministered to the sick in hospitals, those in hospice at home, and visited inmates in prisons. He and Joan helped engaged couples prepare for the sacrament of marriage and later helped develop the RCIA program at St. Anastasia parish. He performed baptisms, marriage ceremonies, and funeral services for many family members and friends.
Bob made a difference in so many lives. His pure of heart words of love in times of crisis had a profound impact on so many, creating a ripple effect felt far beyond those who knew and loved him. Bob offered loving counsel and guidance to those in need. He was a living example of God's grace and love. His strong commitment to family, loving and compassionate heart, kind eyes, and quick wit will be missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan (Beauchemin) Lucian, his daughter Ann and her husband Joe Walsh, his son Bob and his wife Mary Beth, and his daughters Janis and Dianne, as well as his six loving grandchildren.
Those wishing to honor Bob's memory may do so by donating to Dining with Dignity. Please visit www.homeagainsj.org and select Donate. In the memo field, please indicate that the donation is being made to "Dining with Dignity in memory of Robert Lucian."
A memorial mass and celebration of Bob's life will be held at St. Anastasia in St. Augustine, FL, in September. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 9 to July 10, 2019