|
|
Robert C. Perkins, Jr., 68, passed away at Moultrie Creek on March 1, 2019. Robert was a lifelong resident of St. Augustine. He was skilled in a number of trades and worked for WR Townsend Construction Company for many years. In his free time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his two sons, Robert Allan Perkins and Michael Perkins; sister, Linda Lanier; brother, Danny Perkins and three grandsons, Alex, Charlie and Jake. His daughter Misty Convery preceded him in death.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 3, 2019