Robert Edwin "Bob" Furlong, age 82, of St. Augustine, passed away on March 23, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring, surrounded by his family. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. After graduating from high school, Bob attended ITT Technical School in Detroit and went to work for Michigan Bell. Through the years, Bob worked his way up from Lineman to Engineer into management in telecommunications. He loved his work and continued his training to gain new skills. Bob worked in the Tech Industry for over 40 years, most recently as a Independent Contractor, a job that took him to many places including Hawaii, Kansas, Missouri,Colorado and Vegas. He had an ability "to fit in" anywhere he lived, had a great sense of humor, and was as comfortable in a baseball cap as he was in a Stetson. Even in retirement, Bob enjoyed working a part time job at Home Depot. Aside from his work life, Bob treasured his role as a husband and father. He was always very active in the life of his children, serving as scout leader,camping, and dressing up as a clown to entertain children and friends. He was a man who knew how to have fun and make people smile. In his spare time, Bob also enjoyed making stained glass, carpentry, doing his own home repairs, and teaching his children to do the same. Without a doubt, he will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Dorothy Furlong. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn Furlong of St. Augustine; daughter, Nancy Jo Videon, and her husband, Rob, of Rincon, GA; sons, Donald Furlong, and his wife, Jennifer, of Rio Verde, AZ, David Furlong, and his wife, Ricki, of South Mills, NC, Dale Furlong, and his wife, Susan, of St. Augustine and Dean Furlong, and his wife, Lotte, of Spring Hill, FL; brother, Paul Furlong, and
his wife, Mavis, of Traverse City, MI; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Safe Pet Rescue or Community Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home, with Dr. Andrew Smith officiating.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019