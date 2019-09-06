|
Robert Gregory
Robert Bryan Gregory died Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at his home in Florida, not far from the ocean that scripted his life. He was 66.
Robert was immensely passionate about his family, surfing and nature. He fought every challenge in life with the utter most confidence to prevail. He lived by no one's rules but his own and created the best life for himself and his family.
The legend of Robert Gregory lives on in the blood of his beautiful sons, Marsh and Auggie. He will never be forgotten, and his influence will never fade.
"I came I saw I conquered…
I think I better lay my head and rest
When I think about my life, I digress
It's not just that I don't know where I'm going
It's that I always want to remember where I came from
All my memories and old dreams
Rooted deeply in my mind
Life is fleeting
We're all fleeting
I want to die with ambition and with purpose
But with the strength and the intention of living each day
I want to climb these mountains because I can
Sail all the seven seas
Most of all I want to teach my sons
To be just like the very best of me
And to hold their hearts up high
And to sail all seven seas."
He was funny, he was fearsome, he was deeply loved.
Robert is survived by his mother Louise Riley (93), his brother Paul Gregory (60), and his beloved sons Marsh Gregory (25) and Henry "Auggie" Gregory (20)
A memorial of his life will be celebrated on the front lawn of the St Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum on Sunday, September 22, 2019 between the hours of 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 6 to Sept. 15, 2019