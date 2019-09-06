|
|
Robert James
Robert Edward "Bob" James, age 90, of St. Augustine, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at his home with his wife by his side. Bob was born and grew up in Youngstown, Ohio. He joined the US Marine Corps at the age of 17 after the end of World War II, served his enlistment and was discharged, only to be called back to service for the Korean War. Bob moved to Palatka, FL following his military service where he found work as a disc jockey for F Radio. He moved to St. Augustine in 1962. He retired in 1996 after serving for many years as the Production Manager for the St. Augustine Record. He was active in the community as a member of Toastmasters, Kiwanis Club President, and the St. Augustine Jaycees, for whom he was the longtime emcee of the City's Days in Spain celebration. He served as the scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 345, was chosen to lead a troop to the 1971 World Jamboree in Japan, and was a recipient of the Silver Beaver award. Faith in Jesus was a very important part of Bob's life. He was a longtime member of Anastasia Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was currently a Deacon Emeritus. More than anything, Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many and he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Myra James of St. Augustine; sons, Bob James, Jr. (Bonny) of Leesburg, Ga., Mark James (Kathy) of Cape Canaveral, FL., Matt James (Kathy) of St. Augustine; a half sister, Eleanor May of New Jersey; grandchildren, Danny, Emily, Jessica, Luke & Zack; and 5 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Anastasia Baptist Church with Dr. Walter West officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Craig Memorial Park. A visitation beginning at 12 noon will precede the service. Interment will follow at Craig Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory can be made to: Anastasia Baptist Church Building Fund, 1650 A1A South, St. Augustine, Florida 32080 or to (www.act.alz.org).
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019