|
|
Robert Joseph Winters
What do you call a deer with no eyes? If you know the punchline, stop. Consider: Robert Joseph Winters. You probably know him as Bob or even Pop. I called him Dad. He passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5th 2019 joining his loving wife Irma in heaven. His spirit is carried on by his siblings Jack and Geri, his 4 loving children and 10 adoring grandchildren and their respective families, and an extended family of friends and relations from all walks of life, in every corner of the globe.
He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey to Herbert and Edna Winters. Dad joined the Navy out of high school and spent 4 years on an aircraft carrier, the USS Bennington. He later worked at The Jersey Journal and of course, married my mom.
Dad touched everyone. He made a friend everywhere he went. He remembered your name and asked about your family. He rejoiced in your successes and did his best to alleviate your pains. He was a force to be reckoned with. His outgoing personality preceded him. When he entered a room, everything stopped, Bob had arrived. It was a remarkable sight to behold. It made me incredibly proud to call him Dad.
Dad is survived by His brother Jack and sister Geri, his son Robert and wife Terri and their children Bobby and Alissa, Daughter Kim (deceased) and her children Ashley and Gregory, Daughter Gail and her husband Michael and their children Michael, Matthew and Mark and Daughter Susan and her husband Douglas and their children Andrew, Derek and Carley along with a cadre of nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and family too numerous to mention but never forgotten.
Bob is now reunited with his loving wife, favorite dance partner and straight man Irma Marie Gillis Winters
A memorial service will be held June 1, 2019 at St Anastasia Catholic Church, St Augustine, Fla 32080 at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the ALS Foundation and .
The punch line? No idea.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 17 to May 19, 2019