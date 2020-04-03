Home

Robert Knapik

Robert Knapik Obituary
Robert Knapik
Robert Francis Knapik, age 87 of Elkton, FL passed away April 2, 2020 at the Douglas Hospice Center, Jacksonville, FL. He was born in Amsterdam, NY to John and Bernice Knapik. He was a retired engineer for General Electric. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Cathedral-Basilica of St. Augustine Parish. He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Knapik. He is survived by his two daughters: Sharon Knapik and Deborah Knapik and her husband - Andy Brate. Private funeral services will be held with interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
