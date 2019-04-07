|
|
Robert "Bob" L. Williams, 61, ended his pain and long suffering on March 29, 2019, at his home. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to J. Frank and Stella Williams. Left to remember and miss him are his devoted wife of 22 years, Cheryl Williams, son Justin and wife Amanda with Isabella; the joy of Bob's day, daughter Ashlynn Wells-McCrea and granddaughter Aliyah Hedrick, brother Frank Williams and sister Deborah Herndon, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was greeted by his step-daughter, Alyssa Wright and both his parents in heaven.
Bob moved to Florida with his family when he was 15. He was a member of the Switzerland Volunteer Fire Dept before being hired for 911 dispatch at its inception. He was a 911 Fire Rescue dispatcher for 15 years; retiring as a shift supervisor. He then turned his attention to the Sheriff's office and became a PSA. In July of 2003, Bob entered the Law Enforcement Academy and graduated in December. He became a Corrections deputy and served six years before retiring due to a medical disability. He was a member of Christ the Redeemer, St. Augustine Church.
Since retirement, Bob could often be seen on the bike path near his home, walking his constant companion, Sasha. He enjoyed being in the yard. Over the years, Bob was a Little League coach, beekeeper, fisherman, diver, boater, and gamer. As his condition worsened, Bob's joy came from watching little Bella. He is missed immensely.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, April 8 at Craig Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pools of Bethesda Restoration Center in Memory of Bob (www.pobrestorationcenter.com).
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 7, 2019