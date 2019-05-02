|
Robert Lawrence Haseltine, 85, St. Augustine, died April 23, 2019 at Flagler Hospital. He was born in Agawam, Massachusetts and had resided here since 1973, moving here from California. He retired from the US Air Force after 20 years of service. After retirement from the Air Force he worked for Reid's TV in Palatka and in 1983 he established B&L Appliance Outlet on Riberia Street until retiring in 2003. He attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Kings Estate Road.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 Saturday May 4, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 735 Kings Estate Road, St. Augustine, FL 32086
Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to the or Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Vera Mae Haseltine, St. Augustine; two daughters, Karen E. Haseltine, Shasta Lake, CA, Marian L. Canepa, Elkton; son, Robert C. Haseltine, St. Augustine; sisters, Barbara Turner, Marjorie Lawson, both of Daytona, Shirley Freeman, Florahome, FL; 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Costello and Marian Haseltine, sisters, Marian Bradford, Violet St. Peter; and brothers, Richard and Ray Haseltine.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from May 2 to May 31, 2019