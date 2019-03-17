Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Craig Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bradburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Bradburn Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Lee Bradburn Jr. Obituary
Robert Lee Bradburn Jr., 72, passed away on March 15, 2019. Robert worked at Jack Wilson for 42 years, he loved his family and was friends with everyone.

He is preceded in death by his wife Kay Bradburn, parents Robert and Viola Bradburn and five sisters: Sarah, Christine, Roberta, Janice and Wanda. Robert is survived by daughters Marsha Wildman (David) and Debbie Jones, grandchildren: Christian Smith, Ryan Bradburn, Victoria Goins, Zachary Sharp, Jessica Jones and Cynthia Jones, three great-grandchildren, sisters Jeraldine Marques, Linda West and Betty Erwin, brothers Gerald Bradburn, Harold Bradburn and Marvin Bradburn and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. March 19, 2019, at Craig Memorial Park. Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now