Robert Lee Bradburn Jr., 72, passed away on March 15, 2019. Robert worked at Jack Wilson for 42 years, he loved his family and was friends with everyone.
He is preceded in death by his wife Kay Bradburn, parents Robert and Viola Bradburn and five sisters: Sarah, Christine, Roberta, Janice and Wanda. Robert is survived by daughters Marsha Wildman (David) and Debbie Jones, grandchildren: Christian Smith, Ryan Bradburn, Victoria Goins, Zachary Sharp, Jessica Jones and Cynthia Jones, three great-grandchildren, sisters Jeraldine Marques, Linda West and Betty Erwin, brothers Gerald Bradburn, Harold Bradburn and Marvin Bradburn and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. March 19, 2019, at Craig Memorial Park. Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 17, 2019