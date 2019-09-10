Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Miller Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Miller Hall Obituary
Robert Miller Hall
Robert Miller Hall, 87, of St. Augustine, FL passed away on September 7, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. It was the 454th Anniversary of the founding of St Augustine. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, adopted by Fred Lee Hall and grew up in Sarasota, Florida. Robert served his country for 4 years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Later he became a professor of art and taught at many schools including Flagler College, where he served as Chairman of the Art Dept. for over 20 years. He very much enjoyed creating art and teaching art, such as Painting, Drawing, Ceramics, Art History and Design. Also he was very passionate about historic reenacting, military history and preserving the history of our great city. Robert was one of the founding members of the Historic Florida Militia. Since the 1960's he has lived in historic downtown St. Augustine with his wife and daughter in the Triay House. He served his community in many ways such as on the City Commission, Architectural Review and Planning and Zoning Boards. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Gudrun Hall and daughter, Renda Hall who lives in Jacksonville.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. This service will be open to the public. Those arrangements are in the care of St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers we please ask that donations be made in his name to the St. Augustine Historical Society. Also a Celebration of Life event will be held in the near future in St Augustine, please contact Renda Hall as the date is not set yet for that event. As an honorably discharged veteran Mr. Hall will be buried at Jacksonville National Cemetery.

logo


logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now