Robert Miller Hall
Robert Miller Hall, 87, of St. Augustine, FL passed away on September 7, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. It was the 454th Anniversary of the founding of St Augustine. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, adopted by Fred Lee Hall and grew up in Sarasota, Florida. Robert served his country for 4 years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Later he became a professor of art and taught at many schools including Flagler College, where he served as Chairman of the Art Dept. for over 20 years. He very much enjoyed creating art and teaching art, such as Painting, Drawing, Ceramics, Art History and Design. Also he was very passionate about historic reenacting, military history and preserving the history of our great city. Robert was one of the founding members of the Historic Florida Militia. Since the 1960's he has lived in historic downtown St. Augustine with his wife and daughter in the Triay House. He served his community in many ways such as on the City Commission, Architectural Review and Planning and Zoning Boards. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Gudrun Hall and daughter, Renda Hall who lives in Jacksonville.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. This service will be open to the public. Those arrangements are in the care of St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers we please ask that donations be made in his name to the St. Augustine Historical Society. Also a Celebration of Life event will be held in the near future in St Augustine, please contact Renda Hall as the date is not set yet for that event. As an honorably discharged veteran Mr. Hall will be buried at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019