Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Pamer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Pamer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Pamer Obituary
Robert Pamer
Robert Pamer passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on October 12, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL surrounded by his family. Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his family. He served in the United States Navy.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Whitley, parents, Jacob and Mary Pamer and son in law, Donald Soucek. He is survived by his daughters, Eva Soucek, Mary (Harold) Eman, sons, Jack Pamer Sr. and Larry Hinman and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10 am Thursday, October 17, 2019 at San Lorenzo Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.

logo


logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.