Robert Alan Sampson, 75, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 of natural causes at his senior residence apartment in St. Augustine, FL. He was born May 18, 1944 in Aberdeen, SD to Arthur A. and Faith G. (Pierce) Sampson. He attended Aberdeen Public Schools and Northern State College in his hometown, where he graduated with highest honors and was named to Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities.

Bob married Nancy Pope of Aberdeen, SD and they had two daughters. Jennifer Swan lives in Arvada, CO and Jillian Anderson lives in Eau Claire, WI. Other survivors include 4 grandchildren, one great grandson and siblings, John Sampson (Nancy) of Stillwater, MN, Tom Sampson (Cristina) of Eden Prairie, MN and Melody Ness (Allen) of St. Augustine, FL.

During his career, Bob worked in finance, including insurance, real estate, accounting, and the stock market. Prior to retiring in FL, he was employed as Controller for Fisher-Watt Mining and Exploration in Nevada and Idaho. His interests included sports, bridge, reading, and writing. As Bob said frequently, "That's my story and I'm sticking to it!"

Final arrangements are pending.



