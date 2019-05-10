|
Robert Sartor Gardner, 72, of St. Augustine, Florida passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, surrounded by those who knew and loved him best: his wife, Bonnie Beth, and a close circle of his life-long friends. Rob would have wanted it no other way. Born in Jacksonville, Florida, to Howard L. and Willetta (Sartor) Gardner, Jr., Rob was raised in Palatka, Florida. As a youth his favorite times were spent on the St. Johns River with summers at Crescent Beach. Rob's happiest early adult years were spent seated at a piano and later-- in the mid-1960s to early 1970s -- standing behind an electric organ in the rock band The Illusions. Those early days of Beatles and Beach Boys influenced Rob as only those who grew up in that time period can fully appreciate. Rob's love of music and music-making took him many places and gave him countless forever-friends. To know gentle Rob was to love him and nothing made him smile larger than gathering with his friends. After band years Rob settled in Dallas eventually owning and managing The Abbey, a honkytonk bar and grill well-known for The Abbey Burger. In Texas a restaurant having popularity due to the taste of a hamburger is really saying something. Rob loved that: the people, the music, the food. In 1984 Rob returned home to Palatka as the marketing/showroom manager for Florida Furniture, Inc. in permanent showrooms in North Carolina, Georgia and Texas. Rob's friendship spread equally to factory workers, office staff, showroom personnel, company reps and furniture store owners as he authentically cared about people. Rob enjoyed Atlanta--a city he explored in his youth with his Grandfather Sartor who once arranged for Rob to play the mammoth organ at the famous Fox Theatre. Always the threads of family, friends and music wove together to make Rob's life full and privately meaningful.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Howard (Gabby) and Willetta, whom he actively, tenderly cared for in their last years. His dad in typical businessman style lovingly, laughingly called Rob his Purchasing Agent. We should all be so blessed with such times and memories. Rob is survived by his wife, Bonnie Beth and a brother, Howard L. Gardner, III, and Howard's extended family. Plus Singer-The-Cat who walked up off the street and adopted Rob years ago, leaving Rob's side only when absolutely necessary.
A Life Celebration to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please honor Rob's love of animals by donating to The Humane Society or honor his love of music by listening to some Hank Williams.
