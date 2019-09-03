Home

Robert Sikes


1959 - 2019
Robert Sikes Obituary
Robert Sikes
Robert Clinton Sikes was born August 22, 1959. He passed away in St. Augustine on Saturday, August 31,2019 at Flagler Hospital 9 days after his 60th birthday, and 10 days after his 36th wedding anniversary. Survived by his wife, Cindy, his son, William, daughter-in-law, Julina, granddaughter, Joy (love of his life), brothers, Tony, Larry, and David, Aunt Merl, and numerous uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie, father, Charles, brother, Charles, and aunts. Robert enjoyed a life of fishing, camping, hunting, riding in the woods, and watching "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" with his granddaughter, Joy. For work, he helped many people in St. Augustine with painting and handiwork. He will be missed dearly by all. Robert's life will be celebrated by the family privately at a later date.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, 2019
