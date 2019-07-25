|
Robert Walter McEnrue
Robert Walter McEnrue, age 69, of St. Augustine, passed away on July 22, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was born and raised in Boston, MA and served his country in the U.S. Navy. In 1982 he moved his family to St. Augustine, where he worked for the City of St. Augustine until his retirement in 2011. Robert enjoyed bowling, music and was a diehard New England Patriots fan.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Tan McEnrue; sons, Brian McEnrue (Rachael) of Denver, CO, Steven McEnrue (Matthew Longo) of Brooklyn, NY; sisters, Anita Myrick (John) of Brockton, MA, Michelle McEnrue of Weymouth, MA; brother in-laws, Stephen Belitsky of Brockton, MA, Ronnie Vechione of Quincy, MA; grandchildren, Benjamin McEnrue and Rose McEnrue and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Robert McEnrue and Frances Anita Flavin; brother, Father James McEnrue; sisters, Carolyn Vechione and Susan Belitsky.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 25 to July 26, 2019