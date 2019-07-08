|
Roger Lynn Schlievert
Roger Lynn Schlievert, 70, of St Augustine passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Flagler Hospital. Roger was born on September 6, 1948 in Waterloo, Iowa to the late Richard and Vivian Schlievert.
He graduated from Omaha Technical High School in 1966 and received a degree in Occupational Safety from Colorado.
He enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1967-1977 attaining the rank of Petty Officer First Class. He became the first volunteer firefighter in St Augustine Shores in 1974. He assisted in chartering St Augustine Shores Area VFD in 1978 and became the first president. He was fire chief from 1980-1992. Roger served as Deputy District Vice President for the Florida State Firefighters Association for four years and was a member of the International Fire Chiefs Association for 8 years. Roger formed and trained the St. Johns County Hazardous Materials Team and received two Breath Of Life Awards from St Johns County in saving two lives performing CPR. Roger organized the first Junior Firefighters group in St Johns County. The result of this program provided 7 trained professional firefighters to various municipalities in Florida. He was employed by VAW/Hydro Aluminum for 30 years. He was a member of St. Augustine Shores United Methodist Church. He was a Civil War re-enactor for over 20 years.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 50 years, Jean; nephew, Dr. Charles Schlievert of Atlanta, Ga; nieces, Chelsea Yates of Seattle, Wa and Cammie Schlievert of Norfolk, Ne; sister-in-law, Debra Schlievert of Norfolk, Ne; two beloved Dalmatians, Hayley and Crystal; extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Calling Hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 pm Saturday, July 13, 2019 with Military honors at 3:30pm at St Johns Family Funeral Home.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from July 8 to July 9, 2019