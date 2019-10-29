|
Roland Lewis Thompson
Roland Lewis "Tommy T" Thompson, age 84, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away on October 27, 2019 at Moultrie Creek Nursing Home. He was born in Hamilton Township, New Jersey and grew up in Hammonton, NJ on a blueberry farm. During the depression his family lost the farm and his father passed away and Roland went to live with his sister, Betty. At a young age he had to work a full time job to help provide for his family and then he joined the Army once he was old enough. He served his country for 30 years retiring from the U.S. Army as a 1st Calvary Master Sergeant and served 2 tours in Vietnam. After retiring from the Army he worked as a Civil Servant for the Navy in Norfolk and Mayport. Then in 1992 he retired a second time to St. Augustine. In his younger years he loved roller skating, motorcycles and racing cars and later in life he enjoyed singing karaoke, country music and dancing. He was a member of the , Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Erma Thompson; daughter, Holly Lynn Thompson Kiernan (Thomas); nephew, Charles Goller; niece, Lillian Wason; sister in-laws, Martha Baker, Virginia "Cookie" Cutherberson, Juanita Michael.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 12:30 pm at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
A memorial service and gathering will be held at 3:00 pm at post 2391 in St. Augustine for all family and friends.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019