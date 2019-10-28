Home

Roland Rogero Obituary
Roland Rogero, 90, July 17, 1929 left this life Tuesday, October 22, 2019 after a long illness. He was a lifelong resident of St. Augustine, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Jonny Rogero, his brother Joseph, sister June Whaley and the mother of his children Mary Lena Rogero.
He is survived by his wife Ragna Rogero, sisters Joyce McNamera and Mariam Rogero, sons Glenn Rogero (Renee), Wayne Rogero and daughter Karen Bishop, step-children Deb Alexander (Keith), Steve Kight (Elizabeth), Holly Wade, Tracy Gase (Jim), Tom Kight (Connie) and Kelley Ryan (Tim) along with 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He served his country at an early age. First in Japan and then in Korea from where he was honorably discharged after three years. Roland was a master craftsman known for historical replications which still exist in St. Augustine. He retired from Florida East Coast Railway and then a second time from A.D. Davis Construction Company family after 37 years.
Thank you to Dr. Trikah, Dr. Kudia and Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Roland's name to Vitas Hospice (https://vitascommunityconnection.org/).
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Craig Funeral Home, with a short message from grandson, Pastor Christian Pope at 6:00 pm.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
