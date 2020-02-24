|
Roland William Bussiere
Roland William Bussiere, 87, passed away peacefully Febuary 15th, 2020 in Plymouth, New Hampshire. Son of the late Alexander and Eva Bonnafe Bussiere. A Navy veteran, Roland had a highly innovative career as an electrical engineer, specializing in power generation and distribution. His career brought him around the world having worked in Saudi Arabia, Singapore and various other locations. He is survived by his four loving children: Jeanne Bussiere Giovann and husband John of East Hartford, CT; Holly Bussiere Dooling and husband Kevin of Beaufort, SC; Deane Bussiere and wife Wendy of Santa Cruz, CA and Dana Bussiere Boutwell and husband Tim of Jacksonville, FL. He is also survived by his former wife, Marjorie Paull Reed of Groton, CT and his sister-in-law Alice Bussiere, Plymouth, NH, sister-in-law Alice M. Bussiere, Fort Myers, FL along with Six grandchildren and one great-grand child. Neices: Pam, Tiffany, Diane, Maureen, Joanne and Connie. An accomplished, educated man, Roland, known to many as "Buzz" was also a musician and singer, card player and avid golfer. As a man who was very personable, he made many friends in his life. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. During his retirement he could always be found a couple of days a week on the local golf course or at the senior center with friends playing cards. A celebration of life will be March 28th from 11:00am to 2:00pm at St Matthew's Parish Hall - Christian Light Center (CLC), 11 School St., Plymouth, New Hampshire. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020