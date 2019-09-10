Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Ronald Bergeron Sr.

Ronald Bergeron Sr. Obituary
Ronald Bergeron, Sr.
Ronald Edward Bergeron, Sr., age 82 of St. Augustine, passed away on August 26, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring with his family by his side. Born and raised in Keene, NH to Edward and Lillian Bergeron. Ronald served his country for 4 years in the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean War. After the military he worked as an electronics technician for Sylvania Electronics for 6 years. He then went on to open a restaurant called "Hitching Post" that he owned and operated for many years. For a brief time Ron worked at a state park as a security guard for the state of New Hampshire. Ron moved to Florida to be closer to his parents where he bought a motel called "Nocturne Motel". He loved fishing, hunting, renovating for others and was an avid Nascar fan. He was a devoted husband and loving father, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Freda Bergeron; son, Ronald Bergeron, Jr. (Sue); brother, Dennis Bergeron (Sharon); sister, Pat Toutloff and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Bergeron, Sr. in 1994.
A graveside service will take place at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Josephs Cemetery in Keene, NH with a reception to follow at Papagallo's Restaurant.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019
