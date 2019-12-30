|
|
Ronald "Ronnie" Braddock
Ronald W. Braddock, a native of St. Augustine, passed away peacefully
from cancer at the Community Hospice Bailey Family Center, on
December 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years,
Barbara, and son Matthew Braddock, 4 brothers and 3 sisters-in-law:
Alfred and Sally, Randy, Jimmy and Nonie, Jerry and Donna Braddock;
and one sister, Shirley Harper, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild,
and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son and
daughter-in-law, Tony and Susan Braddock; brothers Freddie and Robert
Michael Braddock; and his mother and father.
Ronald proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Master Mason
of Ashlar Lodge 98 F. & A.M., York Rite Bodies, Morocco Shrine Center,
St. Augustine Shrine Club. He was retired from the FEC Railway and was
owner of Ron Braddock Marine Construction.
He was a lifelong supporter of the St. Augustine High School Athletic
programs and was a little league baseball coach for many years. He was
an avid sportsman and enjoyed being outdoors and observing nature.
Services will be held at Craig Funeral Home, Friday, January 3rd, visitation
at 10:00 am, funeral service conducted by Pastor Clarence Blalock at
11:00 am, and graveside service immediately following at Craig Memorial Park.
Donations made to are graciously appreciated.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019