Ronald Charles Zamora

In St. Augustine, there once lived a man proud of his community and totally devoted to service. He slipped away quietly in early June, leaving a hole in the hearts of those who loved him. Ronald (Ron) Charles Zamora was born August 29, 1951 in Texas. He was always very nostalgic about the long trip he took as a young boy with his parents, Charles and Lucy, and brother, Greg, to resettle in Jacksonville, Florida. Ron graduated from Bishop Kenny High School in 1969. He was a proud University of Florida Gator, graduating with a Bachelors degree in 1974. Ron cared deeply for others – often taking jobs to help the most vulnerable populations. He held many jobs over the years, most notably, he worked as a Social Services Director at Ponce de Leon Care Center, he was a case manager at the Sulzbacher Center for the Homeless, and a PSA for St. John's County Sheriff's Office. In 2001, he met the love of his life, Mary Lea. It was a match made in Heaven—well, it was a match made on a Catholic Volunteers retreat, but that's close, right? They were always up to some good! A short list of Ron's volunteer/civic associations and causes: Catholic Volunteers of America, Marywood Retreat Center in St. John's, FL., Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine as a choir member and JustFaith co-facilitator, Catholic Worker organizer, Associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph of St. Augustine, Pax Christi Florida member, and St. Johns County Council on Aging. He and Mary Lea often held vigil in protest of the death penalty and in protest of nuclear weapons at Kings Bay Trident Submarine base in St. Mary's, GA. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Lucy, his brother, Greg, and beloved wife, Mary Lea Zamora. He is survived by his devoted cousin, Denise Lanham, his stepchildren, grandchildren, Godmother, aunts, uncles and many cousins. A funeral mass will be held at San Sebastian Catholic Church (1112 State Rd.16) Saturday, July 11th at 12pm, masks required. Ron loved animals, live music and being with people. If there is a folk festival in heaven, you can bet he and Mary Lea are up in the front dancing away in total bliss.



