Ronald E. Walden
1943 - 2020
Ronald Eugene Walden, 77 of Lake City and former longtime resident of St. Augustine, passed away on May 23, 2020 at the North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville following a long illness. He was born April 9, 1943 in St. Augustine to the late R.O. and Hazel Myrtice Peavy Walden. Mr. Walden proudly served in the United States Air Force and following his service he worked for the US Government in Vietnam, Iran and Saudi Arabia. He then returned home and served in the Naval Reserve for 8 years and worked for and retired after 28 years with Northrop Grumman. Mr. Walden was well known for his music and good humor. His love for the Lord was an inspiration for us all.
Survivors include his wife Faye Walden, Lake City; his children, Cheryl, Chip and Chuck of Kissimmee, FL
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in St. Augustine. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
