Ronald Gene Duryea
1983 - 2020
Ronald Gene Duryea Jr.
Ronald Gene Duryea Jr (Ron) passed away at home in Palm Beach Gardens on April 8, 2020. He was born in Melbourne Fl. on October 1, 1983 and was 36 years of age. Ron led his life to the fullest. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed all sports: basketball, football, soccer, baseball, tennis and golf.
Ron graduated from Satellite Beach High School in Brevard County and from the University of Central Florida. He held responsible jobs and was in Property and Casualty Insurance Sales at the time of his passing.
Ron is survived by his parents, Ronald and Mary Duryea of Saint Augustine Fl., his partner Wyndham Yancey the mother of his beloved children Atlas Yancey Duryea and Liam Joseph Duryea as well as brothers Edward B. Miller and Douglas Shepard Duryea (Alexandria); Aunt Faye Long (Parks); Uncles Douglas Randolph (Randy) Plowden (Becky) and Shepard Nash Plowden (Val); cousins Carmen Blakeslee, LeighAnne Pierce, Amy Sandoval, Matthew Plowden, Douglas
Plowden, Faith Miller, Toney Gambale and Kathryn Wyatt.
There are no formal memorial services planned at this time. Friends and family may donate to a charity of their choice in his memory.
St. John's Family Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements



Published in St. Augustine Record from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
Thank You.
