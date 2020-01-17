Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
301 Church St
Gallitzin, PA 16641
(814) 886-8174
Ronald Kowalczyk Sr.

Ronald Kowalczyk Sr. Obituary
Ronald Kowalczyk Sr.
Ronald J Kowalczyk Sr., 74, St. Augustine, FL., formerly of Gallitzin, Pa. Journey began July 30, 1945, the son of the late Stanley and Helen (Dobrowolski) Kowalczyk of Coupon, PA. He was called home January 6, 2020 in St. Augustine.
He was preceded in death by Florence, loving wife and best friend, married Oct. 29, 1966 and brothers John and Stanley.
He leaves many to cherish his memory. Wonderful father to son Ronald Jr. and wife Teresa, daughter Kim and husband Mark Decker, 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. Ron's siblings include Helen husband Al Summers, Michael wife Geri Kowalczyk, Jean husband John Wagner, Alice Kowalczyk and Nancy Kowalczyk, in-laws, Phyllis husband Tom Kippeny and Michael wife Amy Archey, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ronald was a US Army veteran and retired Deputy for St. John's County Sheriff Dept. in St. Augustine. A 1964 graduate of Gallitzin Greater Joint High School. In his free time, he enjoyed watching all sports, working in his yard and spending time with family. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
