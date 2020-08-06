Ronald L. McCormick
Ronald Lloyd McCormick, 82, a St. Augustine Minorcan, passed from this life on August 5, 2020 at Roberts Care Center in Palatka following a short illness.
After graduating from Ketterlinus High as a member of the class of '56 and serving in the United States Air Force, Ron spent most of his life at sea, shrimping aboard the family-built trawler, Capt. Mac. He also spent years working for boat builders delivering shrimp boats around the world.
Ron is survived by his sister, Audrey Wells and brother, Ted McCormick; daughters, Rhonda Drackett, Chloe McCormick and Laurie Bauer (Kevin); grandchildren, Todd Williams (Crystal), Savannah Williams, Michael Bauer, Zach Williams and Emily Kepfer (Kurt); Great Grandchildren, Clayton White, Haleigh White, Nataleigh Fowler, Haydan Williams, Jensen Kepfer and Sloan Kepfer; and many other loving relatives.
A celebration of Ron's life will be delayed until a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Ron's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.