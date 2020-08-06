1/1
Ronald L. McCormick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald L. McCormick
Ronald Lloyd McCormick, 82, a St. Augustine Minorcan, passed from this life on August 5, 2020 at Roberts Care Center in Palatka following a short illness.
After graduating from Ketterlinus High as a member of the class of '56 and serving in the United States Air Force, Ron spent most of his life at sea, shrimping aboard the family-built trawler, Capt. Mac. He also spent years working for boat builders delivering shrimp boats around the world.
Ron is survived by his sister, Audrey Wells and brother, Ted McCormick; daughters, Rhonda Drackett, Chloe McCormick and Laurie Bauer (Kevin); grandchildren, Todd Williams (Crystal), Savannah Williams, Michael Bauer, Zach Williams and Emily Kepfer (Kurt); Great Grandchildren, Clayton White, Haleigh White, Nataleigh Fowler, Haydan Williams, Jensen Kepfer and Sloan Kepfer; and many other loving relatives.
A celebration of Ron's life will be delayed until a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Avenue, Palatka, FL 32177.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Ron's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home
307 South Palm Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 325-4521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved