Ronald Michael Wilson passed away March 8, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was a lifelong resident of St. Augustine. He was stationed in Germany with the US Army and still enjoyed the annual reunions with his Army pals. He was an iron worker and was a partner of North Florida Erection Company before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, working on things, spending time with his family and friends. His calm, friendly spirit never met a stranger and always provided a helping hand. He cherished his family and would often reminisce on memories made. He was a strong man, known as superman to some.
He is preceded in death by his love, Juanita Schonder Wilson, parents Espy and Eva Wilson, daughters Wanda Wilson and Vicki Wilson Puckett. His loving family that will miss him includes his daughter Rhonda Wilson Murphy, sisters Cynthia Sherrill and Valerie Cabbell, grandchildren, Shannon Puckett Green, Ronald Murphy, Meghan Puckett, Renee Murphy Mickley and Ricky Murphy Jr., 13 great grandchildren and many others. Although he will be missed by many people, we will see him again.
Funeral service will be 11 AM Friday at Craig Funeral Home followed by a burial at Craig Memorial Park. A visitation will be 5-7 PM Thursday at Craig Funeral Home.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 31, 2019