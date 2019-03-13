Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Michael Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Michael Wilson Obituary
Ronald Michael Wilson passed away March 8, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was a lifelong resident of St. Augustine. He was stationed in Germany with the US Army and still enjoyed the annual reunions with his Army pals. He was an iron worker and was a partner of North Florida Erection Company before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, working on things, spending time with his family and friends. His calm, friendly spirit never met a stranger and always provided a helping hand. He cherished his family and would often reminisce on memories made. He was a strong man, known as superman to some.
He is preceded in death by his love, Juanita Schonder Wilson, parents Espy and Eva Wilson, daughters Wanda Wilson and Vicki Wilson Puckett. His loving family that will miss him includes his daughter Rhonda Wilson Murphy, sisters Cynthia Sherrill and Valerie Cabbell, grandchildren, Shannon Puckett Green, Ronald Murphy, Meghan Puckett, Renee Murphy Mickley and Ricky Murphy Jr., 13 great grandchildren and many others. Although he will be missed by many people, we will see him again.
Funeral service will be 11 AM Friday at Craig Funeral Home followed by a burial at Craig Memorial Park. A visitation will be 5-7 PM Thursday at Craig Funeral Home.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements. (www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now