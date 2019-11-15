|
Ronnie Eugene Gamble
Ronnie Eugene Gamble, age 79, of St. Augustine, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring with his family by his side.
Ronnie was born in Highland City, FL. June 19, 1940 and grew up in Cortez, a commercial fishing village on the Gulf Coast of Florida.
His early life was full of adventures in the Florida outdoors, fishing, crabbing, shrimping and hunting gator. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 18 and served his country for four years domestically and abroad.
After his discharge from military service, Ronnie returned to Florida and settled in St. Augustine.
He married Earnestine Zebendon on June 4, 1971. Most of their life has been spent working together fishing, crabbing and shrimping on the St. Johns River. He briefly worked for U.S. Postal service then Ronnie and Earnestine became over the road truck drivers for many years. They were known as "Ma and Pa Turtle" by other truckers on the road due to their slow and steady pace.
He eventually returned to his passion which was fishing the St. Johns River. More than anything, Ronnie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Earnestine Gamble of St. Augustine; daughter, Jan Gamble of Ormond Beach; son, Pastor David Beecher (Leah) of St. Augustine; son, Brad Beecher of Aiken, S.C.; sister, Betty Collins (J.R.) of Lakeland, FL.; grandchildren, Brandi, Seth, Caleb, Jucobie, Joshua, Jerad & Jacob; and great grandchildren, Bransyn, Kirra, Sawyer, Wyatt, Emerie & Huxley.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Mill Creek Baptist Church with Pastor David Beecher officiating. A visitation, beginning at 10 am will precede the service.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019