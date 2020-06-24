Rosa Lee Gilbert
Rosa Lee Glover – Gilbert, 92, was born on September 28, 1927 to the late Willie Glover and Alvilda Davis in St. Augustine, FL. She was educated in the public-school system Number 6 school and Excelsior High School. In her early childhood she was a member of St. James Baptist Church. She met the love of her life in high school (tenth grade) and a few years later they married and moved to New York. Rosa worked in the medical field and was an Eastern Star member. After retiring from work she returned to St. Augustine and was a member of St. Paul AME Church. Rosa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and excellent Godmother. She had grown tired and weary, so the Lord called her home.
Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Edith Gilbert, sister Theo McNeal, grandchildren Stacy Tillman and Marian Brice.
She leaves to cherish her memories; her husband of 70 years John Gilbert, three daughters: Gloria (Chuck) Frye, Lucille Tillman (Kate), and Valerie Gilbert and two sons: Henry (Elizabeth) Tillman and Brian Gilbert, grandchildren: Shawn Brice, Tiffany Albury and Anthony Albert, thirteen great-grandchildren, a special niece Bridget Granger, two nephews: Willie McNeal and Theodore McNeal and Goddaughter and Caregiver Karen (Sam) Preston along with a host of nieces and nephews.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm at Craig Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Craig Memorial Park. Reverend Julius Perry is officiating.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Rosa Lee Glover – Gilbert, 92, was born on September 28, 1927 to the late Willie Glover and Alvilda Davis in St. Augustine, FL. She was educated in the public-school system Number 6 school and Excelsior High School. In her early childhood she was a member of St. James Baptist Church. She met the love of her life in high school (tenth grade) and a few years later they married and moved to New York. Rosa worked in the medical field and was an Eastern Star member. After retiring from work she returned to St. Augustine and was a member of St. Paul AME Church. Rosa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and excellent Godmother. She had grown tired and weary, so the Lord called her home.
Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Edith Gilbert, sister Theo McNeal, grandchildren Stacy Tillman and Marian Brice.
She leaves to cherish her memories; her husband of 70 years John Gilbert, three daughters: Gloria (Chuck) Frye, Lucille Tillman (Kate), and Valerie Gilbert and two sons: Henry (Elizabeth) Tillman and Brian Gilbert, grandchildren: Shawn Brice, Tiffany Albury and Anthony Albert, thirteen great-grandchildren, a special niece Bridget Granger, two nephews: Willie McNeal and Theodore McNeal and Goddaughter and Caregiver Karen (Sam) Preston along with a host of nieces and nephews.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm at Craig Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Craig Memorial Park. Reverend Julius Perry is officiating.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park (www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.